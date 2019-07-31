Student intern helps test software to track UAV's

Brianda Plascencia, second from right, works with a team from NSWC PHD to test mixed-reality software for tracking small vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles during the Advanced Navy Technology Exercise (ANTX) and Coastal Trident 2019, held in Port Hueneme July 31, 2019. Plascencia, a Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program participant, accompanied the team aboard the Motor Vessel Independence, a research ship owned and operated by the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center and ported at Naval Base Ventura County.
