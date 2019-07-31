Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Student intern helps test software to track UAV's

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Brianda Plascencia, second from right, works with a team from NSWC PHD to test mixed-reality software for tracking small vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles during the Advanced Navy Technology Exercise (ANTX) and Coastal Trident 2019, held in Port Hueneme July 31, 2019. Plascencia, a Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program participant, accompanied the team aboard the Motor Vessel Independence, a research ship owned and operated by the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center and ported at Naval Base Ventura County.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student intern helps test software to track UAV's, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Student's Path Exemplifies Success via Warfare Center

