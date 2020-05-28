Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Conning consumers during COVID-19

    Conning consumers during COVID-19

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    A multitude of security safeguards are built in to the U.S. Treasury Checks issued for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 13:07
    Photo ID: 6228281
    VIRIN: 200528-M-TR039-343
    Resolution: 400x300
    Size: 22.88 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conning consumers during COVID-19, by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Conning consumers during COVID-19

    TAGS

    #COVID19pandemic #Fraud #DepartmentOfJustice #NCDF #MCLBBarstow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT