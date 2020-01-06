Fort Knox Youth Fredre’oni Terrado started an online exercise regimen that’s inspiring kids to keep moving despite COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and overall lack of available recreation opportunities.
This work, Fort Knox Youth creates innovative five-week virtual exercise regimen, by G. Anthonie Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox Youth creates innovative five-week virtual exercise regimen
