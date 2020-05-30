SpaceX Demo-2 Crew Walkout

NASA astronaut and Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Douglas Hurley waves as he and fellow crew member Robert Behnken depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission launch, May 30, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Hurley, a former test and fighter pilot, launched with Behnken on the Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station later in the day. The mission marks the resumption of human space flight from the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo courtesy of NASA by Bill Ingalls)

Date Taken: 05.30.2020