    Return of human spaceflight to the U.S.

    CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2018

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule launches from Space Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, May 30, 2020 marking the return of human spaceflight in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2018
    Date Posted: 05.30.2020 23:09
    Photo ID: 6226240
    VIRIN: 200530-F-VM627-1298
    Resolution: 7199x4049
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Return of human spaceflight to the U.S., by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

