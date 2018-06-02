Return of human spaceflight to the U.S.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule launches from Space Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., May 30, 2020 marking the return of human spaceflight in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan)

