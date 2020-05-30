Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water in Port Arthur, Texas

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water in Port Arthur, Texas

    PORT ARTHUR, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrive on scene to rescue three mariners that had run aground and begun taking on water on the southern side of the Sabine Pass Jetty near Port Arthur, Texas, March 30, 2020. The boat crew transferred the three mariners onto the response boat and then transported them to Coast Guard Station Sabine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 05.30.2020 19:35
    Photo ID: 6226220
    VIRIN: 200530-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 502.22 KB
    Location: PORT ARTHUR, TX, US 
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water in Port Arthur, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    rescue
    Station Sabine
    vessel taking on water
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT