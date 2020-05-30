Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water in Port Arthur, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrive on scene to rescue three mariners that had run aground and begun taking on water on the southern side of the Sabine Pass Jetty near Port Arthur, Texas, March 30, 2020. The boat crew transferred the three mariners onto the response boat and then transported them to Coast Guard Station Sabine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

