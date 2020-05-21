Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Welcomes Newest Integrated Air and Missile Defense Warfare Tactics Instructors

    Fleet Welcomes Newest Integrated Air and Missile Defense Warfare Tactics Instructors

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    Newest Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) from WTI Class 20010, graduated May 21, 2020 at Aegis Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren, Va. The graduates are: Lt. Cmdr. Matt Biggerstaff, Lt. Cmdr. Ben Elzner, Lt. j.g. Rob Brown, Lt. Tia Cooke, Lt. j.g. Jack Beaver, Lt. j.g. Adam Sippel, and Lt. Pierre Connor.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    TAGS

    Tactical proficiency
    WTI
    Lethality
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    IAMD
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    SMWDC
    Warfare Tactics Instructor
    WTI graduation
    battle-minded crews
    combat read warships
    WTI program

