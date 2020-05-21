Newest Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) from WTI Class 20010, graduated May 21, 2020 at Aegis Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren, Va. The graduates are: Lt. Cmdr. Matt Biggerstaff, Lt. Cmdr. Ben Elzner, Lt. j.g. Rob Brown, Lt. Tia Cooke, Lt. j.g. Jack Beaver, Lt. j.g. Adam Sippel, and Lt. Pierre Connor. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Laurie Buchanan/Released).
Fleet Welcomes Newest Integrated Air and Missile Defense Warfare Tactics Instructors
