Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi hold change of command ceremony

From left to right: Cmdr. Richard M. Scott, deputy sector commander, Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi; Capt. Scott A. Stoermer, sector commander, Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi; and Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott A. Manfre, command senior chief, Sector Upper Mississippi. Stoermer received a meritorious service medal in recognition of his time as sector commander of Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi before transferring command to Scott, at Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi, St. Louis, May 27, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monika Spies)

