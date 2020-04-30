Commander of the 76th Operational Response Command Brig. Gen. Doug Cherry

and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey G. Darlington and members of the Mission

Command Training Program’s Operations Group Delta pose for a group photo

outside the command headquarters at Fort Douglas. This is one of the five

groups that the Mission Command Training Program deployed around the nation

to support national COVID response efforts.

