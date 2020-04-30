Commander of the 76th Operational Response Command Brig. Gen. Doug Cherry
and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey G. Darlington and members of the Mission
Command Training Program’s Operations Group Delta pose for a group photo
outside the command headquarters at Fort Douglas. This is one of the five
groups that the Mission Command Training Program deployed around the nation
to support national COVID response efforts.
This work, Mission Command Training Program’s Operations Group Delta, by MAJ Chase Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
