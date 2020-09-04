Jacob Porter, a seventh grader at Landstuhl Elementary Middle School, participates in a joint after-school virtual program with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Howard, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band flute musician, April 9, 2020, at Landstuhl Germany. For the last six weeks, musicians from the USAFE band, U.S. Army Band and Chorus and the U.S. Naval Forces Europe band joined forces to mentor students and enhance instructional resources when Department of Defense Education Activity Europe transitioned to a digital learning environment. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6222304
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-F3253-0002
|Resolution:
|960x754
|Size:
|191.2 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EUCOM theater bands start virtual after-school program for DoDEA students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
EUCOM theater bands start virtual after-school program for DoDEA students
LEAVE A COMMENT