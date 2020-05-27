Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Bier: Pfingstmontag

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Smith 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Graphic designed to promote the continuation of Ramstein Air Base's Beyond the Bier series. Beyond the Bier is a cultural series based on German customs, traditions and history in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, designed to let people get to know why our neighbors celebrate, and commemorate certain holidays and observances. (U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Tech. Sgt. J. Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 06:46
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Bier: Pfingstmontag, by TSgt Jennifer Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Beyond the Bier

