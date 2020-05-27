Graphic designed to promote the continuation of Ramstein Air Base's Beyond the Bier series. Beyond the Bier is a cultural series based on German customs, traditions and history in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, designed to let people get to know why our neighbors celebrate, and commemorate certain holidays and observances. (U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Tech. Sgt. J. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 06:46 Photo ID: 6222096 VIRIN: 200527-F-DZ073-0001 Resolution: 3240x3240 Size: 1.4 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beyond the Bier: Pfingstmontag, by TSgt Jennifer Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.