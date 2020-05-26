Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Georgia Air Guard in COVID-19 relief efforts

    Georgia Air Guard in COVID-19 relief efforts

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diane Piedrahita, an Emergency Management Specialist for the 165th Airlift Wing updates a spreadsheet tracking personnel devoted to COVID-19 relief efforts in the state of Georgia. Piedrahita recently returned from a deployment overseas and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Health. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amber Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 14:05
    Photo ID: 6221541
    VIRIN: 200526-Z-FY748-0084
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air Guard in COVID-19 relief efforts, by TSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air national guard
    emergency management
    savannah
    georgia air national guard
    165th Airlift Wing
    covid19 national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT