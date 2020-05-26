Georgia Air Guard in COVID-19 relief efforts

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diane Piedrahita, an Emergency Management Specialist for the 165th Airlift Wing updates a spreadsheet tracking personnel devoted to COVID-19 relief efforts in the state of Georgia. Piedrahita recently returned from a deployment overseas and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Health. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amber Williams)

