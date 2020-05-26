U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diane Piedrahita, an Emergency Management Specialist for the 165th Airlift Wing updates a spreadsheet tracking personnel devoted to COVID-19 relief efforts in the state of Georgia. Piedrahita recently returned from a deployment overseas and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Health. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amber Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 14:05
|Photo ID:
|6221541
|VIRIN:
|200526-Z-FY748-0084
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Georgia Air Guard in COVID-19 relief efforts, by TSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
