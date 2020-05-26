Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deer Tick

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    A ventral shot of a female Ixodes scapularis tick, otherwise known as the Deer Tick, a primary vector for Lyme Disease.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 12:33
    Photo ID: 6221322
    VIRIN: 200526-A-KQ498-0000
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 759.25 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deer Tick, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    Lyme Disease
    Macro
    2020
    Tick
    Deer Tick
    Army Public Health Center
    Ixodes scapularis

