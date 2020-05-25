The Coast Guard rescued two overdue boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana, May 25, 2020. Station New Orleans 24-foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water boat crew embarked the two people and brought them back to Hopedale Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 21:12
|Photo ID:
|6220839
|VIRIN:
|200525-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Hopedale, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
