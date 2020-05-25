The Coast Guard rescued two overdue boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana, May 25, 2020. Station New Orleans 24-foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water boat crew embarked the two people and brought them back to Hopedale Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2020 21:12 Photo ID: 6220839 VIRIN: 200525-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.66 MB Location: US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Hopedale, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.