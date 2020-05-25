BOSTON May 25, 2020) Airman Recruit Autumn Mackey reads the names of the fallen heroes aboard USS Constitution for Memorial Day. USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Alfonso Ortiz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2020 14:28 Photo ID: 6220675 VIRIN: 200525-N-ZZ999-0155 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.31 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Recruit Autumn Mackey reads the names of the fallen heroes aboard USS Constitution for Memorial Day, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.