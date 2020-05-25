Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Recruit Autumn Mackey reads the names of the fallen heroes aboard USS Constitution for Memorial Day

    Airman Recruit Autumn Mackey reads the names of the fallen heroes aboard USS Constitution for Memorial Day

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON May 25, 2020) Airman Recruit Autumn Mackey reads the names of the fallen heroes aboard USS Constitution for Memorial Day. USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Alfonso Ortiz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 14:28
    Photo ID: 6220675
    VIRIN: 200525-N-ZZ999-0155
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Recruit Autumn Mackey reads the names of the fallen heroes aboard USS Constitution for Memorial Day, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Constitution Sailor Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT