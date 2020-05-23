The 24-foot pleasure craft, Celebrity, underway in Biscayne Bay, Florida, May 24, 2020. While on routine patrol, a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement crew noticed the vessel operating without navigation lights in the Biscayne Bay near Rickenbacker Causeway and boarded it to discover multiple violations. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ricky Perilla.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 15:44
|Photo ID:
|6220327
|VIRIN:
|200523-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Rickenbacker Causeway, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
