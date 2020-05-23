Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Rickenbacker Causeway

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The 24-foot pleasure craft, Celebrity, underway in Biscayne Bay, Florida, May 24, 2020. While on routine patrol, a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement crew noticed the vessel operating without navigation lights in the Biscayne Bay near Rickenbacker Causeway and boarded it to discover multiple violations. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ricky Perilla.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Location: FL, US
