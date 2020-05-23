Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lieutenant Colonel Rita M. Holton Recognizes Soldier Excellence

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Rita M. Holton, the state Public Affairs Officer for the Texas Military Department, provides a letter of commendation to the civilian employer of 1st. Lieutenant Megan Hurwitt, a member of the Public Affairs staff, in Houston, TX, on May 23, 2020. LTC Holton presented this letter in part to recognize 1LT Hurwitt's superior performance in the realm of military public affairs, as well as to recognize the important partnership that exists between the National Guard and the civilian employers of Guardsmen. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    Public Affairs
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Public Affairs Officer
    46A
    Texas Military Department

