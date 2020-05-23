Lieutenant Colonel Rita M. Holton Recognizes Soldier Excellence

Texas Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Rita M. Holton, the state Public Affairs Officer for the Texas Military Department, provides a letter of commendation to the civilian employer of 1st. Lieutenant Megan Hurwitt, a member of the Public Affairs staff, in Houston, TX, on May 23, 2020. LTC Holton presented this letter in part to recognize 1LT Hurwitt's superior performance in the realm of military public affairs, as well as to recognize the important partnership that exists between the National Guard and the civilian employers of Guardsmen. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

