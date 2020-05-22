A Texas Army National Guard Soldier attached to a Mobile Testing Team holds a sealed specimen bag containing a tube of test fluid used for processing nasopharyngeal COVID-19 test swabs at the Butler Stadium in Houston, Texas, on May 22, 2020. The Texas National Guard has been using its Mobile Testing Team program to provide free COVID-19 testing to Texans in every corner of the state under the order of Governor Greg Abbott, so as to ensure that as Texas reopens its economy, COVID-19 does not spread. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6219872
|VIRIN:
|200522-Z-QX658-1257
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Army National Guard Conducts COVID-19 Testing in the Houston Area, by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
