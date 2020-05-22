Texas Army National Guard Conducts COVID-19 Testing in the Houston Area

A Texas Army National Guard Soldier attached to a Mobile Testing Team holds a sealed specimen bag containing a tube of test fluid used for processing nasopharyngeal COVID-19 test swabs at the Butler Stadium in Houston, Texas, on May 22, 2020. The Texas National Guard has been using its Mobile Testing Team program to provide free COVID-19 testing to Texans in every corner of the state under the order of Governor Greg Abbott, so as to ensure that as Texas reopens its economy, COVID-19 does not spread. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

