    The Blue-Green Team Fights COVID-19

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 22, 2020) A detachment of U.S. Marines from Task Force Medical pose for a photo. Task Force Medical is currently in Guam assisting Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with COVID-19 mitigation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

