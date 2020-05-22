The Blue-Green Team Fights COVID-19

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 22, 2020) A detachment of U.S. Marines from Task Force Medical pose for a photo. Task Force Medical is currently in Guam assisting Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with COVID-19 mitigation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

