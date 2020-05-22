NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 22, 2020) A detachment of U.S. Marines from Task Force Medical pose for a photo. Task Force Medical is currently in Guam assisting Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with COVID-19 mitigation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 03:37
|Photo ID:
|6219758
|VIRIN:
|200522-M-RB959-3002
|Resolution:
|5549x3121
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Blue-Green Team Fights COVID-19, by SSgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
