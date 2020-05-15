Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Executive Officer Inspection of Messing and Berthing

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    200515-N-WP675-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 15, 2020). Enginemen Third Class Matthew Cowles, left, from Kansas City, Missouri stands by as Cmdr. Keith Tate, center, from Virginia Beach, Virginia and Master-at-Arms Chief Aaron Moore, right, from Madison, Indiana conduct inspections of messing and berthing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 02:23
    Photo ID: 6219745
    VIRIN: 200515-N-WP675-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Executive Officer Inspection of Messing and Berthing, by ENS Ruth Snipes-Soward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspections

