Executive Officer Inspection of Messing and Berthing

200515-N-WP675-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 15, 2020). Enginemen Third Class Matthew Cowles, left, from Kansas City, Missouri stands by as Cmdr. Keith Tate, center, from Virginia Beach, Virginia and Master-at-Arms Chief Aaron Moore, right, from Madison, Indiana conduct inspections of messing and berthing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

