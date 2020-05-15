200515-N-WP675-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 15, 2020). Enginemen Third Class Matthew Cowles, left, from Kansas City, Missouri stands by as Cmdr. Keith Tate, center, from Virginia Beach, Virginia and Master-at-Arms Chief Aaron Moore, right, from Madison, Indiana conduct inspections of messing and berthing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 02:23
|Photo ID:
|6219745
|VIRIN:
|200515-N-WP675-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Executive Officer Inspection of Messing and Berthing, by ENS Ruth Snipes-Soward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
