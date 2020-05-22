Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard, with assistance from three good Samaritan vessels, rescued seven people from a capsized recreational vessel offshore Pensacola, Florida, May 22, 2020. The boat crew from Station Pensacola picked up five adults and two children from the good Samaritan vessels and returned to Orange Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 15:37
    Photo ID: 6219527
    VIRIN: 200522-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    rescue
    Pensacola

