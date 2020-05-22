The Coast Guard, with assistance from three good Samaritan vessels, rescued seven people from a capsized recreational vessel offshore Pensacola, Florida, May 22, 2020. The boat crew from Station Pensacola picked up five adults and two children from the good Samaritan vessels and returned to Orange Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 15:37 Photo ID: 6219527 VIRIN: 200522-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.28 MB Location: US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.