The Coast Guard, with assistance from three good Samaritan vessels, rescued seven people from a capsized recreational vessel offshore Pensacola, Florida, May 22, 2020. The boat crew from Station Pensacola picked up five adults and two children from the good Samaritan vessels and returned to Orange Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6219527
|VIRIN:
|200522-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT