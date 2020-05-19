TTX preps leaders for severe weather event

Leaders from across the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk gathered in the installation's Bayou Theater May 19 for a tabletop exercise to test their ability to respond to a catastrophic weather event. Representatives from the Warrior Operations Center, Crisis Action Team and organizations throughout the installation refined battle drills to help react and provide recovery efforts should severe weather strike Fort Polk.

