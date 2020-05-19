Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TTX preps leaders for severe weather event

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Leaders from across the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk gathered in the installation's Bayou Theater May 19 for a tabletop exercise to test their ability to respond to a catastrophic weather event. Representatives from the Warrior Operations Center, Crisis Action Team and organizations throughout the installation refined battle drills to help react and provide recovery efforts should severe weather strike Fort Polk.

