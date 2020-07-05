HumansofScottAFB

“I am a military spouse of nine years, Key Spouse for the 375th Security Forces Squadron, mom of three kids, a soon to be college graduate, an active church volunteer and an employee at the 375th Operations Support Squadron.



We are a blended military family, we have three children; his, mine and ours, as we like to say. Our family dynamic is unique, but we just rely on technology and really value the family time that we do have together. Paisley loves being a “single child” but she also loves her siblings. She values her brother and sister so much and with all the changes that go on, being able to express her love and feelings towards them helps her cope with everything.



We’ve experienced two deployments with our family, and I think in general they’re challenging. However, I just remember the resiliency tools and skills that I have, and we just set a new routine, a new normal for us and we develop new skills along the way. We don’t let it hold us back. I think one of my biggest attributes is sharing my experiences with others so that these experiences can guide them through whatever they’re going through.



In addition to being a mom and working full time, school has been a big part of my life for the last five years. Doing everything through moves, deployments and taking care of kids has been challenging but I just remind myself of the huge payoff in the end.



For myself, I think I find a lot of grounding and balance in life through my faith, and my volunteerism. Helping others really humbles me because I get a lot out of seeing individuals succeed and being able to encourage them comes back to me. It encourages me to keep helping and providing support for others. I make sure I have my daily time to wind down, journal, pray and get myself back on my feet each day.”



-Kristina Robertson, 375th Air Mobility Wing Key Spouse of the Year 2019

