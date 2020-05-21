Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunrise

    Sunrise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    200521-N-GH108-2285
    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2020) Sunrise is observed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darion Chanelle Triplett/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    VIRIN: 200521-N-GH108-2285
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    Navy
    CVN 72"

