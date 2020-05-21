200521-N-GH108-2285
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2020) Sunrise is observed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darion Chanelle Triplett/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6218301
|VIRIN:
|200521-N-GH108-2285
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|825.75 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sunrise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT