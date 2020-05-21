With the increase in home-based telework due to recent events and the upcoming presidential election, Department of Defense (DOD) employees may have questions about allowable political activity. The Hatch Act and DOD policy govern the political activities of DOD civilian employees. Among other restrictions, the statute and regulation prohibit employees from engaging in political activities in a federal workplace; while on duty; while wearing a government uniform, badge, or insignia; and/or while using a government vehicle. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 16:12
|Photo ID:
|6218296
|VIRIN:
|200521-A-A4608-763
|Resolution:
|823x458
|Size:
|129.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hatch Act restricts political activities, even while teleworking, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hatch Act restricts political activities, even while teleworking
LEAVE A COMMENT