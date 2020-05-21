Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hatch Act restricts political activities, even while teleworking

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    With the increase in home-based telework due to recent events and the upcoming presidential election, Department of Defense (DOD) employees may have questions about allowable political activity. The Hatch Act and DOD policy govern the political activities of DOD civilian employees. Among other restrictions, the statute and regulation prohibit employees from engaging in political activities in a federal workplace; while on duty; while wearing a government uniform, badge, or insignia; and/or while using a government vehicle. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration)

    VIRIN: 200521-A-A4608-763
