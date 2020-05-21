With the increase in home-based telework due to recent events and the upcoming presidential election, Department of Defense (DOD) employees may have questions about allowable political activity. The Hatch Act and DOD policy govern the political activities of DOD civilian employees. Among other restrictions, the statute and regulation prohibit employees from engaging in political activities in a federal workplace; while on duty; while wearing a government uniform, badge, or insignia; and/or while using a government vehicle. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 16:12 Photo ID: 6218296 VIRIN: 200521-A-A4608-763 Resolution: 823x458 Size: 129.96 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hatch Act restricts political activities, even while teleworking, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.