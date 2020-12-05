Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peace Officers Memorial Day

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jessica Kornmann, 375th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, poses for a portrait in front of her vehicle during Police Week May 12, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

    As we wrap up Police Week and recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day, our 375th Security Forces Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Yon Dugger, had these words to share in honor of Law Enforcement members across the nation.

    "Today, the 375th Security Forces Squadron will pause and remember the lives lost and the families left behind. Thank you to all the Peace Officers and Defenders for what you do each and everyday. Standing in the gap and holding the thin blue line which separates order and chaos.

    Today is a special observance to pay tribute to the peace officers who lost their lives or were disabled in the line of duty. Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to local, state and federal Peace Officers."

