Staff Sgt. Jessica Kornmann, 375th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, poses for a portrait in front of her vehicle during Police Week May 12, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



As we wrap up Police Week and recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day, our 375th Security Forces Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Yon Dugger, had these words to share in honor of Law Enforcement members across the nation.



"Today, the 375th Security Forces Squadron will pause and remember the lives lost and the families left behind. Thank you to all the Peace Officers and Defenders for what you do each and everyday. Standing in the gap and holding the thin blue line which separates order and chaos.



Today is a special observance to pay tribute to the peace officers who lost their lives or were disabled in the line of duty. Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to local, state and federal Peace Officers."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 16:11 Photo ID: 6218295 VIRIN: 200512-F-HE813-2001 Resolution: 2772x2298 Size: 641.33 KB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peace Officers Memorial Day, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.