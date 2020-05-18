Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Tower

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Freedom Tower stands as a landmark on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 18, 2020. Freedom Tower is a water tower built in 1938. Capt. Howard B. Nurse led the construction of the European-style building for a total of $43,160.

    The 166 foot tower was able to store about 500,000 gallons of water for emergencies. Above the steel water tank is a very small room, only 20 feet in diameter, which was used as a radio transmitter facility prior to and during World War II.

    During the Dec. 7, 1941 attack, the tower was not bombed. It is rumored that the tower was thought to be a religious structure. Although it was never directly hit, the steel tank and inner staircase became damaged. Due to the surrounding bombings on the base, it has never used as a water tower since then. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 16:01
    Photo ID: 6218285
    VIRIN: 200518-F-FU432-882
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Tower, by SSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pacaf
    joint base pearl harbor-hickam
    history
    Freedom Tower
    December 7th

