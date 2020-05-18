Freedom Tower stands as a landmark on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 18, 2020. Freedom Tower is a water tower built in 1938. Capt. Howard B. Nurse led the construction of the European-style building for a total of $43,160.
The 166 foot tower was able to store about 500,000 gallons of water for emergencies. Above the steel water tank is a very small room, only 20 feet in diameter, which was used as a radio transmitter facility prior to and during World War II.
During the Dec. 7, 1941 attack, the tower was not bombed. It is rumored that the tower was thought to be a religious structure. Although it was never directly hit, the steel tank and inner staircase became damaged. Due to the surrounding bombings on the base, it has never used as a water tower since then. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown)
