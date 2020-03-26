Master Sgt. James Chase of the AFRL 711th Human Performance Wing Biodynamics team prepares an instrumented 250-pound test device, simulating a human occupant, for seat testing on the Horizontal Impulse Accelerator, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The test is one of a series recently conducted to support the acceptance and implementation of the Portable Biocontainment Care Module, which will aid in the safe transport of personnel affected by infectious diseases, including COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of Infoscitex Corporation/Christopher Albery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 15:58 Photo ID: 6218284 VIRIN: 200326-F-ZZ999-2002 Resolution: 2787x2565 Size: 1.35 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRL quick-response testing aids COVID-19 medical transport, by Holly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.