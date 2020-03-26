Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL quick-response testing aids COVID-19 medical transport

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Photo by Holly Jordan 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Master Sgt. James Chase of the AFRL 711th Human Performance Wing Biodynamics team prepares an instrumented 250-pound test device, simulating a human occupant, for seat testing on the Horizontal Impulse Accelerator, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The test is one of a series recently conducted to support the acceptance and implementation of the Portable Biocontainment Care Module, which will aid in the safe transport of personnel affected by infectious diseases, including COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of Infoscitex Corporation/Christopher Albery)

