    American Legion donates televisions for Warrior Transition Battalion

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Jason Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Robert Masten, American Legion 3rd Division commander, presents a television donation to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Gabriel Camacho, Brooke Army Medical Center Warrior Transition Battalion Command Sgt. Major, who accepted on behalf of the command at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 21, 2020. The American Legion donated the televisions for use in the barracks by Soldiers assigned to the WTB. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 14:50
    Photo ID: 6218125
    VIRIN: 200521-A-HZ730-1007
    Resolution: 5167x3894
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Legion donates televisions for Warrior Transition Battalion, by Jason Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center

