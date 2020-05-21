American Legion donates televisions for Warrior Transition Battalion

Robert Masten, American Legion 3rd Division commander, presents a television donation to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Gabriel Camacho, Brooke Army Medical Center Warrior Transition Battalion Command Sgt. Major, who accepted on behalf of the command at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 21, 2020. The American Legion donated the televisions for use in the barracks by Soldiers assigned to the WTB. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

