    Combat Camera Airman Captures Joint Service Exercise

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Tech Sgt. Amy Picard takes photos of Reserve Citizen Airmen, U.S. Soldiers, and British Royal Air Force members loading simulated patients onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Patriot Warrior Aug. 16, 2019, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support. The exercise builds on capabilities for the future fight, increasing the readiness, lethality and agility of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2019
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 13:07
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera Airman Captures Joint Service Exercise, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    4CTCS
    USAFR
    Combat Camera
    CSTX
    Global Medic
    Diamond Saber
    Ft McCoy
    Integrated Training Exercise
    TAA
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    3N0X6
    PatriotWarrior2019
    PW19
    Patriot Warrior 2019
    PW2019
    Tactical Training Area

