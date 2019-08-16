Combat Camera Airman Captures Joint Service Exercise

Tech Sgt. Amy Picard takes photos of Reserve Citizen Airmen, U.S. Soldiers, and British Royal Air Force members loading simulated patients onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Patriot Warrior Aug. 16, 2019, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support. The exercise builds on capabilities for the future fight, increasing the readiness, lethality and agility of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo)

