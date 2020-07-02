The Robert D. Gaylor Dining Facility serves meals to Reserve and active duty Airmen, civilians, family members and contractors Feb. 7, 2020, on Joint Base Charleston, SC. The Robert D. Gaylor Dining Facility is named after the fifth chief master sergeant of the Air Force and normally serves 5000 meals during the week, increasing to roughly 6000 meals during drill weekends. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6217829
|VIRIN:
|200207-F-MZ355-0001
|Resolution:
|3808x2539
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBC Dining Facility Fully Supports Air Force Reserve Drill Weekend, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBC Dining Facility Fully Supports Air Force Reserve Drill Weekend
LEAVE A COMMENT