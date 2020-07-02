Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBC Dining Facility Fully Supports Air Force Reserve Drill Weekend

    JBC Dining Facility Fully Supports Air Force Reserve Drill Weekend

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    The Robert D. Gaylor Dining Facility serves meals to Reserve and active duty Airmen, civilians, family members and contractors Feb. 7, 2020, on Joint Base Charleston, SC. The Robert D. Gaylor Dining Facility is named after the fifth chief master sergeant of the Air Force and normally serves 5000 meals during the week, increasing to roughly 6000 meals during drill weekends. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 12:58
    Photo ID: 6217829
    VIRIN: 200207-F-MZ355-0001
    Resolution: 3808x2539
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
    This work, JBC Dining Facility Fully Supports Air Force Reserve Drill Weekend, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eat
    4CTCS
    DFAC
    Combat Camera
    Capstone
    Robert D. Gaylor
    Dine
    Reserve Airman
    Consolidation Training
    3N0X6

