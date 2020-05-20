Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth's invisible gem

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Mark Thompson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Tygart Lake Corps employees work with the buzzing residents living in their interpretative honeybee display. The display allows visitors to get an up-close look at nature’s most important pollinator inside the visitors center and out.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 11:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth's invisible gem, by Mark Thompson, identified by DVIDS

    bees
    USACE
    environment
    honey bees
    USACE Pittsburgh District

