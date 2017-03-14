Beyond the Bier: Fronleichnam

“Fronleichnam,” also known in English as “Corpus Christi,” is a public holiday in eight German states. It is a Roman Catholic celebration held every year on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday. "Beyond the Bier" is a cultural series based on German customs, traditions and history in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)
