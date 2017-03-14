Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Bier: Fronleichnam

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    “Fronleichnam,” also known in English as “Corpus Christi,” is a public holiday in eight German states. It is a Roman Catholic celebration held every year on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday. "Beyond the Bier" is a cultural series based on German customs, traditions and history in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

