    PWD Naples Junior Sailor of the Quarter

    PWD Naples Junior Sailor of the Quarter

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

    NAPLES, Italy (May 15, 2020) - Construction Electrician 2nd Class Petty Officer Patrick Thomas, of Burleson, Texas, received the Junior Sailor of the Quarter award at Public Works Department in Naples, Italy. Thomas gave a special thanks to Equipment Operator 1st Class Petty Officer Raluca Dabija. "Without her assistance in developing my package, I think it's fair to say I may not have won." The Navy Public Works Department supports and maintains facilities and infrastructure on Naval installations worldwide as part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) overall mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Fubara Gombajiji/Released)

    TAGS

    Awards
    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    US Navy
    Know Your Military
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Naples
    Naples in the Know

