PWD Naples Junior Sailor of the Quarter

NAPLES, Italy (May 15, 2020) - Construction Electrician 2nd Class Petty Officer Patrick Thomas, of Burleson, Texas, received the Junior Sailor of the Quarter award at Public Works Department in Naples, Italy. Thomas gave a special thanks to Equipment Operator 1st Class Petty Officer Raluca Dabija. "Without her assistance in developing my package, I think it's fair to say I may not have won." The Navy Public Works Department supports and maintains facilities and infrastructure on Naval installations worldwide as part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) overall mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Fubara Gombajiji/Released)

