Wyvern Warrior of the Week

This week’s Wyvern Warrior is Staff Sgt. Brandon Labak, 31st Maintenance Operations weapons

system coordinator at Aviano AB, Italy. Originally from San Diego, Labak has been in the Air

Force for five years. When the triple nickel returned home from deployment, Labak noticed a

need for the homecoming dorms residents. To help bridge this need he created the Wyvern

Welcome Home Project. The objective of this project was to create a homecoming care package

and boost morale in our single Airmen.

Labak is inspired by his grandpa. His career goal is to obtain a teaching position in FTD. Labak’s

favorite musician is Joyner Lucas and his favorite movie is Freedom Writers. Labak lives by the

personal motto “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” – Gandhi. Labak, you are

doing an incredible job! Keep up the great work!

