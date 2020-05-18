This week’s Wyvern Warrior is Staff Sgt. Brandon Labak, 31st Maintenance Operations weapons
system coordinator at Aviano AB, Italy. Originally from San Diego, Labak has been in the Air
Force for five years. When the triple nickel returned home from deployment, Labak noticed a
need for the homecoming dorms residents. To help bridge this need he created the Wyvern
Welcome Home Project. The objective of this project was to create a homecoming care package
and boost morale in our single Airmen.
Labak is inspired by his grandpa. His career goal is to obtain a teaching position in FTD. Labak’s
favorite musician is Joyner Lucas and his favorite movie is Freedom Writers. Labak lives by the
personal motto “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” – Gandhi. Labak, you are
doing an incredible job! Keep up the great work!
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6217468
|VIRIN:
|200518-F-HQ196-1004
|Resolution:
|5568x3328
|Size:
|11.68 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wyvern Warrior of the Week, by Amn Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT