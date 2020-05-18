Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week’s Wyvern Warrior is Staff Sgt. Brandon Labak, 31st Maintenance Operations weapons
    system coordinator at Aviano AB, Italy. Originally from San Diego, Labak has been in the Air
    Force for five years. When the triple nickel returned home from deployment, Labak noticed a
    need for the homecoming dorms residents. To help bridge this need he created the Wyvern
    Welcome Home Project. The objective of this project was to create a homecoming care package
    and boost morale in our single Airmen.
    Labak is inspired by his grandpa. His career goal is to obtain a teaching position in FTD. Labak’s
    favorite musician is Joyner Lucas and his favorite movie is Freedom Writers. Labak lives by the
    personal motto “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” – Gandhi. Labak, you are
    doing an incredible job! Keep up the great work!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 04:52
    Photo ID: 6217468
    VIRIN: 200518-F-HQ196-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3328
    Size: 11.68 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Warrior of the Week, by Amn Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Aviano
    31FW
    WWW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT