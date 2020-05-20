Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East Conducts COVID-19 Q&A

200520-N-BH146-1001

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East (NAVFAC) members (from left) Chizuru Akamine, contract specialist, Ariel Amposta: supervisory contract specialist, and Carol Takushi, Solid Waste Program manager host NAVFAC Far East's first virtual Industry Day event discussing requirements and answering in Japanese and English questions from interested contractors regarding a potential future contract opportunity. Due to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements and travel restrictions prohibited in-person meetings of this nature and attracted about 50 contractors to the event, a higher attendance rate compared with past in-person events. NAVFAC Far East provides engineering and maintenance for both Navy and Marine Corps installations in Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Diego Garcia. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Steven Bischak (released)

