    USS Kittyhawk (CV 63) Scale Model

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    200508-N-KP021-0001 ATSUGI, Japan (May 8, 2020) A 1:800 scale model of the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) assembled by Lt. Matthew Chiong, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in ROM prior to deployment. Ronald Reagan is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo credit to Lt. Matthew Chiong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kittyhawk (CV 63) Scale Model, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Ronald Reagan: It CAN Be Done

