USS Kittyhawk (CV 63) Scale Model

200508-N-KP021-0001 ATSUGI, Japan (May 8, 2020) A 1:800 scale model of the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) assembled by Lt. Matthew Chiong, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in ROM prior to deployment. Ronald Reagan is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo credit to Lt. Matthew Chiong)

