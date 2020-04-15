Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 ops: Det 4 expands USAFE-AFAFRICA capabilities

    COVID-19 ops: Det 4 expands USAFE-AFAFRICA capabilities

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The GeoBase Team from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Detachment 4 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany developed the The Air Force’s COVID-19 dashboard specifically for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. The cascading shades of color over the regions represent the number of reported COVID-19 cases based on established categories. The GeoBase Team packaged two other tools with the dashboard – GeoPDF and the COVID-19 map viewer. (Courtesy Image)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 04:18
    Photo ID: 6217431
    VIRIN: 200415-F-F3406-0001
    Resolution: 780x385
    Size: 98.21 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 ops: Det 4 expands USAFE-AFAFRICA capabilities, by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COVID-19 ops: Det 4 expands USAFE-AFAFRICA capabilities

    TAGS

    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    covid-19
    coronavirus disease 2019
    AFIMSC geospatial tools
    COVID-19 dashboard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT