COVID-19 ops: Det 4 expands USAFE-AFAFRICA capabilities

The GeoBase Team from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Detachment 4 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany developed the The Air Force’s COVID-19 dashboard specifically for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. The cascading shades of color over the regions represent the number of reported COVID-19 cases based on established categories. The GeoBase Team packaged two other tools with the dashboard – GeoPDF and the COVID-19 map viewer. (Courtesy Image)

