Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron taxi in to the apron on the flight line at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 20, 2020. The two bombers completed a long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. BTF missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to integrate with NATO and allied partners to ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 21:54 Photo ID: 6217228 VIRIN: 200520-F-BH261-0065 Resolution: 7771x4166 Size: 2.39 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region, by A1C Christina Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.