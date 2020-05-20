Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron taxi in to the apron on the flight line at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 20, 2020. The two bombers completed a long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. BTF missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to integrate with NATO and allied partners to ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 21:54
    This work, Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region, by A1C Christina Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ellsworth
    28th Bomb Wing
    B-1B Lancer
    B-1
    28 BW
    Bomber Task Force Europe

