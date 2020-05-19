Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers Prepare to Administer COVID-19 Tests

    MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Soldiers attached to the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, prepare to administer COVID-19 tests to employees at a meatpacking plant in Mount Pleasant, Texas, on May 19, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 19:45
