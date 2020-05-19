Texas Army National Guard Soldiers Prepare to Administer COVID-19 Tests

Soldiers attached to the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, prepare to administer COVID-19 tests to employees at a meatpacking plant in Mount Pleasant, Texas, on May 19, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

Date Taken: 05.19.2020
Location: MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, US