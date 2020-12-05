310th AMU Jet Propulsion Test

A 56th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon engine operates at full power during an engine propulsion test May 12 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Propulsion tests are conducted to push a jet engine to maximum capacity while providing a safe way as Airmen identify any potential problems on an aircraft. Maintenance Airmen contribute to the success of training the world's greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tyler Jansen)
