    310th AMU Jet Propulsion Test

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Airman Tyler Jansen 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 56th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon engine operates at full power during an engine propulsion test May 12 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Propulsion tests are conducted to push a jet engine to maximum capacity while providing a safe way as Airmen identify any potential problems on an aircraft. Maintenance Airmen contribute to the success of training the world's greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tyler Jansen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 19:33
    Photo ID: 6217072
    VIRIN: 180126-F-NV548-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th AMU Jet Propulsion Test, by Amn Tyler Jansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

