    Safety Day Event Promotes Teamwork Even In Isolation

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    For their support of Safety day on Camp Ripley May 20, 2020 Officer Brandon McGaw of the Minnesota DNR, Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the Minnesota State Patrol and Officer John Hughes of Camp Ripley Security receive a certificate of appreciation from Maj. Arron Krenz, Director of Public Safety on Camp Ripley.

    Safety
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19

