For their support of Safety day on Camp Ripley May 20, 2020 Officer Brandon McGaw of the Minnesota DNR, Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the Minnesota State Patrol and Officer John Hughes of Camp Ripley Security receive a certificate of appreciation from Maj. Arron Krenz, Director of Public Safety on Camp Ripley.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6217069
|VIRIN:
|200515-Z-KL308-2101
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Safety Day Event Promotes Teamwork Even In Isolation, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
