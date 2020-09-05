Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BAMC Soldier ready to run to raise suicide awareness

    BAMC Soldier ready to run to raise suicide awareness

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Sergeant 1st Class Maité Bengoa, the enlisted advisor to the deputy commander of health readiness at Brooke Army Medical Center (kneeling in blue running shoes), and the members of her team, called “Don’t Get in a Van with Strangers,” pose before a practice run. The team will be participating in Texas Independence Day Relay run scheduled to go from 6 a.m. May 23 to 6 a.m. May 24 to raise awareness for suicide prevention. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 17:00
    Photo ID: 6216967
    VIRIN: 200509-A-A4174-001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 909.98 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Soldier ready to run to raise suicide awareness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BAMC Soldier ready to run to raise suicide awareness

    TAGS

    run
    running
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Texas Independence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT