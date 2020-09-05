BAMC Soldier ready to run to raise suicide awareness

Sergeant 1st Class Maité Bengoa, the enlisted advisor to the deputy commander of health readiness at Brooke Army Medical Center (kneeling in blue running shoes), and the members of her team, called “Don’t Get in a Van with Strangers,” pose before a practice run. The team will be participating in Texas Independence Day Relay run scheduled to go from 6 a.m. May 23 to 6 a.m. May 24 to raise awareness for suicide prevention. (courtesy photo)

