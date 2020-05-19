Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors participate in a virtual command indoc

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    200519-N-WF272-1015 PHILADELPHIA (May 19, 2020) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dennis Shovlin, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, holds his son while attending a virtual command indoctrination course for new recruiters, subscribing to a teleworking directive as COVID-19 preventative measures. Command indoctrination is designed to facilitate the adaptation of service members and their families into new working and living environments. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 16:36
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Philadelphia Sailors participate in a virtual command indoc, by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

