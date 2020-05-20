Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard slows the spread of COVID-19 with telework

    Cal Guard slows the spread of COVID-19 with telework

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    A California National Guard full time technician works from home, May. 20, 2020, at Huntington Beach, California. Many Cal Guard full time staff members are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of protecting themselves, their co-workers and high risk family members from the virus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:57
    Photo ID: 6216879
    VIRIN: 200520-Z-FD650-1001
    Resolution: 5135x3423
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard slows the spread of COVID-19 with telework, by Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cal Guard slows the spread of COVID-19 with telework

    TAGS

    keyboard
    technician
    California
    hands
    National Guard
    CNG
    CMD
    telework
    portal
    Cal Guard
    California Military Department
    VPN
    COVID19
    COVID19NATIONALGUARD
    work from home
    teleworking
    remote work

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT