BACH Dietitians launch nutrition mini-series for beneficiaries sheltering at home

U.S. Army Dietitian Capt. Erica Jarmer, from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, kicks off a four-part nutrition mini series Wednesday, May 20 to reach Soldiers and other beneficiaries stuck at home learn about nutrition basic. Since they can’t hold face-to-face nutrition classes on Fort Campbell due to the current pandemic, Jarmer and U.S. Army Dietitian 2nd Lt. Jason Nepa will travel the information super highway to reach you. The videos are available on the hospital’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/BACH.FortCampbell. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

