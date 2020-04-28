Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BACH Dietitians launch nutrition mini-series for beneficiaries sheltering at home

    BACH Dietitians launch nutrition mini-series for beneficiaries sheltering at home

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Dietitian Capt. Erica Jarmer, from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, kicks off a four-part nutrition mini series Wednesday, May 20 to reach Soldiers and other beneficiaries stuck at home learn about nutrition basic. Since they can’t hold face-to-face nutrition classes on Fort Campbell due to the current pandemic, Jarmer and U.S. Army Dietitian 2nd Lt. Jason Nepa will travel the information super highway to reach you. The videos are available on the hospital’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/BACH.FortCampbell. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:42
    Photo ID: 6216871
    VIRIN: 200428-A-OT285-001
    Resolution: 3013x2410
    Size: 820.76 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Dietitians launch nutrition mini-series for beneficiaries sheltering at home, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    BACH
    facebook
    wellness
    Army Medicine
    soldier readiness
    Blanchfield
    acft
    Erica Jarmer
    Jason Nepa
    nurtition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT