U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Skon, 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron, is presented the Air Combat Command’s 2018 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award by Chief Master Sgt. Frank Batten, former ACC command chief, during the 480th ISR Wing’s annual award ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 29, 2019. The award is given to 12 enlisted Airmen who go above and beyond what their job entails, what others expect of them, and give fellow Airmen a blueprint of how to excel and embody the whole Airman concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2019 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 12:28 Photo ID: 6216587 VIRIN: 190529-F-LI951-081 Resolution: 5530x3696 Size: 1.78 MB Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 792nd ISS Airman wins ACC annual award, by TSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.