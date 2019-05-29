Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    792nd ISS Airman wins ACC annual award

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    480th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Skon, 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron, is presented the Air Combat Command’s 2018 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award by Chief Master Sgt. Frank Batten, former ACC command chief, during the 480th ISR Wing’s annual award ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 29, 2019. The award is given to 12 enlisted Airmen who go above and beyond what their job entails, what others expect of them, and give fellow Airmen a blueprint of how to excel and embody the whole Airman concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    TAGS

    2018 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    792nd ISS

