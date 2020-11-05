Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSLC Supplies N95 Masks to USNS Comfort

    NSLC Supplies N95 Masks to USNS Comfort

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    PHILADELPHIA, Curtis Baker from the Naval Sea Logistics Center (NSLC) loads a pallet of N95 masks bound for the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) at the NSLC warehouse located on board the Philadelphia Navy Yard in March. NSLC provided 10,000 N95 masks to the Comfort prior to its deployment to New York City in March to support a possible surge in Coronavirus cases. (U.S. Navy photo / RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 10:55
    Naval Sea Logistics Center N95 Mask Shipments Help Navy Installations Command, USNS Comfort Stay Open for Business

