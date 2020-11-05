NSLC Supplies N95 Masks to USNS Comfort

200511-N-YX169-001



PHILADELPHIA, Curtis Baker from the Naval Sea Logistics Center (NSLC) loads a pallet of N95 masks bound for the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) at the NSLC warehouse located on board the Philadelphia Navy Yard in March. NSLC provided 10,000 N95 masks to the Comfort prior to its deployment to New York City in March to support a possible surge in Coronavirus cases. (U.S. Navy photo / RELEASED)

