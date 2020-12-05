From Spouse to Mentor Through a Virtual Environment

Participants of the Spouse Leadership Development Course through Distance Learning receive a brief from Zenon Molina from Army Community Services on the roles within the Army’s Casualty Response Team (CARE Team), May 12. Picture provided by the NCOLCoE Commandant, Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers.

